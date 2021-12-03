MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet is in a frenzy over rumors Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. One fan even slid in her DMs requesting an invite to her hypothetical baby shower and Rih surprisingly replied.

The fan wrote, “Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now.”

Rihanna humorously replied “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

She hasn’t confirmed or denied these rumors, which were sparked after she went home to Barbados to accept the National Hero Award and attended the ceremony is an orange gown that revealed an alleged baby bump.

The Fenty Beauty CEO’s best friend Melissa Forde also chimed in on the conversation. Once it was discovered that she liked an Instagram post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, some took that as her confirming that Rih was indeed pregnant. She then responded in the comments of the post where she didn’t confirm or deny the rumors either but told fans to keep her out of this mess.

“You know I’m not with the messy s***,” she commented under the post. “Carry on guys nothing to see here.”

Motherhood is something Rihanna was open to whether she was with someone or not. She told British Vogue that she wanted three or four children within the next ten years no matter her relationship status.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she said. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”