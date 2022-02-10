MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna is out here doing God’s work!

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old mother-to-be paid a visit to the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus to surprise a few veterans who have been battling homelessness.

“Thank you @badgalriri for pulling up with all the love and support and most importantly your ears to listen to Veterans,” community activist and Mr. Checkpoint app founder Sennett Devermont, captioned a photo of himself standing alongside the billion-dollar Fenty Beauty business maven. The Savage X Fenty founder came to drop off supplies and necessities for the former soldiers, something that Devermont said was desperately needed among the community. “Shoutout to all those asking questions and wondering why veterans are sleeping in tents, using porta-potties, cold and unhealthy meals, curfews, and on a 388-acre property funded in the billions with broken showers?” he wrote, before asking his followers: “Why do veterans only have 1 washer and dryer on the property and limited to 1 load a week? Why do female veterans feel unsafe, don’t have a dedicated bathroom, and aren’t given feminine hygiene products? Why are veterans sleeping in 64 sq ft tiny homes? Why are veterans sleeping in tents on asphalt?” “These are veterans that signed on the dotted line, risked their lives, and served our country,” he added, arguing the importance of providing veterans with housing and basic life necessities. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Piece By Piece’ Attack Launched on Housing Crisis

In a separate video shared by community advocacy group Always For The People, a veteran gushed about Rihanna’s kindness and generosity.

“My family is not going to believe what happened to me today. I met Rihanna! The greatest singer on earth,” he said with excitement in the clip. “She donated clothes, food and she cares about the veterans. United States Army veterans. U.S. Marine veterans. Air Force veterans. She cares about all the veterans. She cares about us and she showed us. And she’s going to take care of business,” he added.

The big move comes almost a month after the Barbados native pledged $15 million to climate change through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

The organization’s website revealed that the money would be dispersed to 18 climate justice organizations doing work in seven Caribbean nations and throughout the United States. They include the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” the “Umbrella” hitmaker shared in a statement.

No wonder why Rih is the National Hero of Barbados!

