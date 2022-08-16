MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to protect their three-month-old son’s privacy by shielding him from the public’s uber-curious gaze. The newborn’s face was shielded from the paparazzi’s view by a black cloth laid on top of his car seat as he was carried out of the plane, presumably by a bodyguard.

The two musicians sported causal ensembles while deplaning a private jet in Los Angeles and entering a tinted black van with their baby on Aug. 14.

Rihanna rocked black sweats with white accents and a matching baseball hat.

Complimenting her fly, Rocky also wore a black and white baseball hat. He paired the look with a light brown unbuttoned flannel, a white T-shirt and denim bottoms.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Adjustment To Parenthood

RiRi and Rocky reportedly welcomed their baby boy on May 13.

Although the musical lovebirds have made several public appearances since then, the paparazzi’s most recent snapshots share the world’s first glimpse at the couple’s travels with their newborn.

The family’s arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of the news that authorities have charged Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.

A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, the shooting’s victim, recently came forward with a civil lawsuit against Rocky.

The incident reportedly happened following a disagreement between the two men, according to Rolling Stone.

“Unbeknownst to [A$AP Relli], A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semiautomatic handgun,” reads a statement on the case provided by the outlet. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at [A$AP Relli].”

Rocky was arrested in connection to the shooting in April, shortly after he and Rihanna arrived at LAX airport following a trip to Barbados.

The “Everyday” rapper is facing up to 9 in prison if he is found guilty. He has two charges against him of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Aug. 15. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

A$AP Relli is seeking a minimum of $25,000 in damages.

