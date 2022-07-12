MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s latest post-baby appearance was a vibe.

The Fenty mogul rocked a signature elevated streetwear look when she pulled up to support her boyfriend and co-parent A$AP Rocky during his Rolling Loud set in Portugal on July 7.

RiRi’s ensemble consisted of an oversized soccer jersey and a pair of track pants from the Balenciaga x adidas Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The pieces debuted on the runway back in May, according to HighSnobiety.

Rihanna accented her concert look with a Hermès babushka scarf, pointed-toe pumps and a Gucci x Balenciaga Monogram Hourglass Top Handle handbag.

To add an extra dose of glam, the Anti singer additionally accessorized with an assortment of diamond, silver, gold and pearl jewelry.

The makeup was a soft, yet made a statement — including an inner corner highlight, winged eyeliner and a muted pinkish nude lip.

Rihanna’s Motherhood Journey

Rihanna’s Rolling Loud Portugal appearance is her second public outing since reportedly birthing her and A$AP Rocky’s son in May.

A source told HollywoodLife in early July that the 34-year-old mother of one is very protective of her baby and who gets to meet the newborn.

“Rihanna is not quite ready to debut her baby to the world just yet,” said the source. “He’s still very young and she’s still managing the transition to motherhood.”

“Rihanna is extremely protective of her baby, and she’s only let a select group of close friends and family meet him,” the insider added. “With a few exceptions, Rihanna hasn’t been the type to share much of her personal life on social media. She is learning and taking each day as it comes but is devoted to being the best mom she can be. This is the most important time of her life and she’s taking it very seriously.”

They also referred to RiRi as a” total hands-on mom.”

RELATED CONTENT: “A$AP Rocky Gets Candid On His Hopes As A Father And Parenting Approach With Rihanna”