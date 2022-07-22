MadameNoire Featured Video

Fenty Hair might be coming to snatch up our coins sooner than we thought.

Rihanna’s company Roraj Trade, LLC, filed two trademark applications on July 15 with the United State Patent and Trademark Office to expand Fenty Hair’s potential line of products, Billboard reports.

The hair products mentioned in the filing suggest Fenty Hair plans on selling hair accessories including curlers, hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, scrunchies, pins, brushes, combs and more.

The new filings also included hair extensions, toupees, false hair and wigs.

RELATED CONTENT: “Beauty Of 5: Get Into These Short And ‘Edgy’ Wigs For Summertime Boldness”

When to expect Fenty Hair remains unknown — but something RiRi’s fans know for certain is that the new mother is a business maven.

Expanding on the success of her music career, Rihanna’s influence and wealth have both expanded tremendously within the last decade.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna Officially Makes Her Debut On Forbes Annual Billionaires List”

With the rise of her Fenty empire — including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Fragrance and Savage X Fenty — the 34-year-old mogul is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire.

Rihanna’s net worth is reportedly $1.4 billion, and the star ranks No. 21 on the Forbes 2022 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.

What We Know About Fenty Hair So Far

Fenty Hair made a trademark filing in March 2021 including hair straightening preparations, hair relaxing preparations, and hair waving preparations.

That initial filing also secured Fenty Hair’s ability to offer non-medicated dandruff shampoos, non-medicated hair restoration lotions, hair glitter and hair bleaching and coloring preparations.

In September 2021, the impending haircare brand additionally filed to trademark medicated hair care products, including dandruff shampoo, hair lotions, pomades and hair growth preparations.

Notably, that filing also included hair growth stimulants.

Read more about what Rihanna’s been up to lately down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna Is Outside Rocking Balenciaga, Diamonds And Pearls At Rolling Loud Portugal”