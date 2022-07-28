Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren’t letting the busyness of new parenthood squash their stellar style.

Paparazzi photographed the couple looking as dapper as ever outside New York City’s Carbone — an Italian-American restaurant frequented by many A-listers.

Being the fashion killers that they are, RiRi and Rocky wore effortlessly chic ensembles.

Underneath a black leather trench coat, RiRi wore a satin cone-bra corset top and matching leggings from Jean Paul Gaultier’s capsule collection with Lotta Volkova.

She paired the monochromatic look with pumps, shades and a Dior Saddle bag for a “The Matrix meets Madonna” slay.

Rocky sported a navy Raf Simons shorts suit with a white graphic T-shirt underneath his blazer.

The “D.M.B.” rapper rounded out the look with black sunglasses, Oxford-styled shoes and white socks.