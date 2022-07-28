MadameNoire Featured Video

If you ever wondered what Rihanna might wear on a grocery run, the Fenty Founder’s outfit during a recent trip to the market might leave you surprised.

Paparazzi photographed the new mother wearing an oversized blue and black coat with a yellow top, a matching AWGE hat, and black adidas short shorts.

Her boyfriend and co-parent, rapper A$AP Rocky, held a Whole Foods Market paperbag full of groceries as he walked beside Rihanna in a similarly casual outfit.

The rapper wore a purple long sleeve top and pinkish mauve adidas track pants.

The couple’s grocery run comes days after the two were spotted outside New York City’s Carbone in effortlessly sophisticated ensembles.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, RiRi wore a matching set from Jean Paul Gaultier’s capsule collection with Lotta Volkova. Her look was additionally accented with black pumps, shades and a Dior Saddle bag.

The “Consideration” singer’s only made a handful of public outings since giving birth in May.

Rihanna’s Approach To Motherhood

During her third trimester, Rihanna reflected on what type of mother she thought she’d be in an interview with ELLE.

As a big fan of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises, RiRi told the outlet she thought she’d be a mother like New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice.

The Barbados native said Giudice “does not play about her kids,” and “will flatten you about those kids.”

“And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it,” Rihanna added. “You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

