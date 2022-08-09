MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami vented about having a “mental breakdown” on Twitter recently and many assumed it was over Diddy, She hopped on Instagram Live to confirm that her tears were not over a man.

“People really make up stories,” she said. “Y’all make up so much s***… This s*** I read about me online, yo I had a mental breakdown because of something I was going through in my personal work-life.”

She added that if she was in distress over a man it wouldn’t make it to the Twitter streets.

“It had nothing to do with a man. Y’all really think I had a mental breakdown about a man and gonna get on the internet and tweet?”

On July 30, she tweeted that she hadn’t slept in days due to having a “mental breakdown.” She said her “energy was off” and she was “tired af.”

There was chatter on the internet because a woman was spotted at Diddy’s house while he was on Instagram Live. When his phone fell, a fashion designer named Jesse Mae was seen sitting in the backyard with him and his mother. She quickly got up and ran out of the camera’s view.

After tweeting that she was having a rough time, she shared pictures of her sitting pretty in Capri, Italy on a yacht.

Yung Miami also cleared up those were not her feet being rubbed in a video posted by Kevin Gates. He recently shared a video of him rubbed some pedicured toes in his car.

“And them not my f****** toes,” she clarified. “Y’all n***** can clearly see those not my f****** toes. That girl is a whole light skin girl and I am a brown-skinned girl. Like, leave me alone. FYI, scroll through my tweets and stop thinking I’m making everything about a man.”

Gates recently appeared on an episode of her podcast, Caresha Please, and things got very X-rated.

