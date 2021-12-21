MadameNoire Featured Video

After months of speculation, Yung Miami deads rumors that she’s dating Diddy.

Born Caresha Brownlee, Yung Miami answered a simple “No” when co-host Kendra G asked if she and the hip-hop music mogul were an item on a Dec. 19 airing of The WGCI Morning Show, where she was a guest with the other half of the City Girl duo, JT.

More specifically, Yung Miami said that she and Diddy were never dating and are not currently dating. She also shared that she’s been dating around as of late.

When another host probed further into the topic, and asked if she “just kicked it with Diddy” or made the music mogul “feel young again,” the City Girl just laughed and said, “That’s what you not gon do!”

Even though the interview went pretty amicably, Yung Miami posted “Stay out my business” on her Instagram Stories later that day.

Since she didn’t post any added context, the assumption is that the City Girl was sending a subliminal message to fans and reporters digging too deep into her love life.

The funny thing is, although Yung Miami wants us to stay out of her business with Diddy, she’s often the one who fans the flames that the two are romantically attached. In fact, the rumors that the two are or were an item initially stem from the City Girl posting a photo of her and Diddy holding hands at the birthday party of Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas back in June.

Then, in August, Yung Miami shared a clip of her sitting on Diddy’s lap to her public Instagram Stories and not her Close Friends Stories, seemingly by accident.

When her “Rap Freak” single dropped in October, Yung Miami rapped, “I’m real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/ I like bad boys, no ho s**t, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that).”

See the City Girl’s full interview on The WGCI Morning Show down below.

