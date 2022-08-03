MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami had fans alarmed over the weekend after she tweeted that her mental health was in a poor state.

“I’m really having a mental breakdown right now,” she tweeted.

She added that she hadn’t “slept in dayssssss” and that she was “tired af and don’t feel like doing nothing today my energy is off!”

She also tweeted something that made her followers think there was trouble in paradise between her and Diddy,

“I can never be no one option!,” she posted.

Her mother, Keenya Young, asked for prayers via social media.

“Lord my baby is going through it right now,” she posted on her Instagram story. “Please give her the strength she needs to get through this. [Her] pain is my pain. [We] need you right now lord.”

By the looks of her social media, Yung Miami has wiped her tears away and flew out to Capri, Italy. The “Twerk” rapper uploaded photos of her looking flawless in a tan bikini getting out of a fabulous yacht that is so big it could be mistaken for a cruise ship.

Her trip to Italy comes after a rumored boo of Diddy’s made an unexpected cameo in his recent Instagram Live. While on Live, his phone fell and showed a fashion designer named Jesse Mae. When she appeared in the video, she quickly got up and ran out of the camera’s view. According to Bossip, it’s speculated that they took a trip to Saint Tropez together early in July.

They may not be an official couple but they have been taking trips out of the country and make regular appearances on each other’s social media. Yung Miami even got her own podcast on REVOLT, Caresha Please and Diddy was her first guest. They recently took a trip to Paris.