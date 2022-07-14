MadameNoire Featured Video

Kevin Gates visited Yung Miami on her Caresha Please podcast and left her lost for words. In the trailer, the two rappers kept the conversation X-rated. From talking about his “big long a** tongue” to having sex with a long lost cousin, Kevin Gates never shied away from the sex talk.

“I don’t want no smoke but I ain’t turnin’ nothin’ down,” he said in the beginning of the trailer.

When Yung Miami asked if he really had sex with his cousin, Gates blatantly admitted it. When he met her, he didn’t know she was his cousin. He found out that that was his relative from his grandmother after three months of having a sexual relationship.

“She pulled me to the side and said, ‘baby, that’s your cousin,'” he said. “I ain’t ’bout to stop.”

They carried on that sexual relationship for three years.

He had previously gave us TMI about this back in 2015 via Instagram.

“N***** be talkin’ about, ‘Yeah, Y’all look like brother and sister,’” he said. “S*** no. I’m f****** the s*** out her, come to find out she my cousin, you heard me? But I ain’t bout to stop f****** with her. S*** the p**** good and we click. S*** I ain’t grow up with you knowing you was my people. I don’t get tired.”

The “Bad For Me” rapper went on to talk about finding joy in putting his tongue in a woman’s derriere and offered to show the City Girls rep his tongue in private. When she asked to see it, he responded ‘When?”

Besides talking about his sex life, the New Orleans native also spoke about mental health, being a Muslim and his relationship with his wife Dreka Gates.

The new episode of Caresha Please will premiere on July 14th at 5 p.m. See the trailer below.