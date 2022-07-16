MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami had some choice words for those who think her and Diddy don’t go together real bad. On Twitter, the “Rap Freaks” spitter said she would never engage in a fake relationship for clout.

“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh,” she tweeted.

She also said that envy could be the motivator behind such comments.

“Ppl really be jealous fr,” she wrote. “I can never be no jealous ass bitch!”

While they are not an exclusive couple, Diddy and Yung Miami are dating and are often spotted out living their best life together. Most recently, they took a trip to Paris together. The City Girl made sure to include a picture of them holding hands in the slideshow on Instagram.

For the premiere episode of her new podcast Caresha Please, they confirmed that they were enjoying each other’s company.

“We go have dates, we’re friends,” Diddy said. “We go to exotic locations, we have great times. We got to strip clubs, church. I’m gonna take you to church…We’re dating.”

Yung Miami was front row and center when Diddy accepted his Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. As the Bad Boy Records CEO walked to the stage, the 28-year-old proudly held up a “GO PAPI!” sign. During his speech, he shouted out his ex-girlfriend Cassie for being there for him during rough times. He also did a Kim Porter tribute during his performance. These gestures made some feel that he made a fool out of Miami, who he didn’t mention during his speech.

“That man thanked every woman in his life including CASSIE…. EXCEPT the woman holding up the ‘Go Papi’ sign… ,” social media and TV personality Jessie Woo tweeted.

In response, Yung Miami replied “Girl please!”

Diddy later thanked her for her support during that special moment. On Instagram, he wrote that that was “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me.”