Fans were worried about Young Miami on July 30 when the rapper took to Twitter with a concerning message.

Miami, whose been a trending topic recently due to her buzzing romance with Diddy, took to Twitter to share that she wasn’t in the best of spirits.

“I’m really having a mental breakdown right now,” the femcee wrote. Minutes later, the star hit send on another puzzling Tweet.

“Haven’t slept in [days]. Like, I’m tired af and don’t feel like doing nothing today. My energy is off!”

Fans try to cheer up Yung Miami following her emotional Twitter post

Fans of the Miami native poured into her comment section with words of encouragement, hoping to cheer her up.

“Stop overthinking love. Keep praying and know that Jesus will never leave you nor forsake you,” wrote one fan. “You got this!! Mathew chapter 6 verse 24-32, you don’t have to stress or worry. Trust in the Lord with all your heart.”

While another stan commented:

“You are LOVED ,You are Worthy, Valuable, and your life has purpose. At a deep soul level Queen not just at a celebrity level!! Breatheeeeee as you need… your best days is still yet to come You will make it!!!! Queens conquer even when we think we’re about to crumble.”

Another Twitter user wondered if Diddy had anything to do with the “Act Up” hitmaker’s change of mood. Earlier this month, rumours were swirling that the music mogul was secretly seeing Asian model Jesse Mae amid his relationship with Miami.

It’s still unclear what’s upsetting the star, but before updating fans on her mental state, the Caresha Please host dropped a few hints on Thursday, noting how she could “never be no one option!” Maybe she’s referring to her dating life? Only time will tell.

According to her recent Twitter post, It looks like Yung Miami didn’t make it to her scheduled performance at the Veld Music Festival in Canada. Instead, her partner in music, JT, held down the concert with a solo performance.

Diddy confirmed he’s dating Yung Miami

Back in June, Yung Miami and Diddy came clean about their relationship on the first episode of the rapper’s web series Caresha Please.

The Bad Boy Records CEO confirmed that he was dating the “Rap Freaks” artist but was still enjoying the single life.

“I’m single, but I’m dating. I’m just taking my time with life,” he shared before clarifying his status with the rapper:

“We date, we’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times…”

Diddy might have some explaining to do….. What do you think is going on? Sound off in the comment section.

