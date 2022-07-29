MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker’s pregnancy has her looking like a glowing mama!

The expectant mother recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself and her baby bump as she lounged around in spicy summertime lingerie from Savage X Fenty.

In two of Walker’s pictures, the Still Over It singer rocked the lingerie brand’s Mod Poppy Unlined Lace Balconette Bra and matching Brazilian-cut panty.

The set features a purple mesh with a floral pattern full of neon orange, pink, yellow, white and black.

In another photo Walker shared, the songstress dons Savage X Fenty’s neon orange and pink Stranded In Lace Crochet Teddy.

For all those wondering, all the pieces are relatively affordable and under $30.

Summer Walker’s Pregnancy

Walker announced in June that she’s expecting a child with her boyfriend, rapper Lvrd Pharoh.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant,” the singer said during an Instagram Live session.

After making a few silly faces at the camera, Walker spilled the beans and her excitement about her pregnancy journey this time around.

“I am!” she confirmed. “And, you know, I’m very, very, very happy about it. Very excited about it. And this is going to be different from how it was before. It’s been really peaceful, happy — lots of help, lots of love.”

“And the only reason I’m even saying anything is because last time, I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself,” she added.

All the drama the singer referenced was related to her first pregnancy, fathered by music producer London On Da Track.

Read more on that below.

