Summer Walker has moved on from London on da Track and has rekindled her romance with her former-turned-current beau LVRD Pharaoh. The lovebirds made it super official by stamping each other with tattoos of each other’s name on their faces. The “Ex For A Reason” singer revealed the new ink on Instagram, with LVRD Pharaoh having Summer tattooed above his eyebrow and Walker having his real name, Larry, tattooed on the side of her face.

Many though LVRD Pharaoh was a new man in her life but he and Walker dated previously and they have been in each other’s life since 2014.

By the looks of the tweets, people felt the decision to do something so permanent was impulsive, lacked discernment and doesn’t align with learning from her mistakes, which is the moral of the story on the Still Over It album. While Walker is basking in her new love, the internet has questions and concerns about her gesture of love. On Twitter, many were tweeting that her decision was less than smart considering she had her heart broken by London on da Track (né London Holmes).

On her latest album, she even poked fun at herself for being Holmes’ “4th Baby Mama” and being blinded by love. These tattoos have led fans to believe that she may be blinded yet again.

