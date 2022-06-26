MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Summer Walker.

The “Still Over It” crooner announced that she would be expecting her second child over the weekend following speculation from fans online.

After a series of photos surfaced from the singer’s recent concert in Los Angeles on June 24, social media detectives couldn’t help but notice the star donning a tiny baby bump while on stage. The 26-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram Live to confirm the big news after her stans flooded social media with questions.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant,” Walker said, before making a few funny faces at the camera.

“I am! And, you know, I’m very very very happy about it, very excited about it,” she continued. The Billboard award recipient is reportedly expecting baby number two with her new rapper boyfriend Lvrd Pharoh and according to the R&B singer, she’s looking forward to seeing how “different” this pregnancy experience will be in comparison to her last.

If you remember, Walker was in a difficult on and off-again relationship with her ex-boyfriend London On Da Track for almost two years. The former couple welcomed their daughter Princess Bubblegum in March 2021, but according to one of her song’s on “Still Over It” the super-producer made her “spend [her] whole f*cking pregnancy alone.” Thankfully, this time around, things are “really peaceful” and “happy,” according to the star.

“Lots of help, lots of love, and the only reason I’m even saying anything is because, you know, last time… I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself,” she added.

Walker and LVRD Pharoh have been dating since November 2021.

Summer Walker talks about the joy of motherhood and her biggest regret with ESSENCE

Recently, the “White Tee” singer opened up about the joy of motherhood during her cover story for ESSENCE’s Festival of Culture issue. The Atlanta native admitted that juggling her mommy duties with her busy schedule can get “really hard” at times.

“It’s really stressful and it’s really a lot of sacrifice. Sometimes, it’s like, is it worth it? Then they smile and make your day, and the answer is yes,” she gushed.

Despite all of her success, there’s one thing that Walker wishes she could turn back the hands of time and change.

“I wish that I paid more attention to the person I procreated with,” she told the publication bluntly while alluding to her rocky relationship with London On Da Track. The two artists have bumped heads over the years on social media arguing over a slew of cheating allegations and everything else in between.

“It’s still like you never really know anybody. Even how long you can be with people, you just never really know,” she added. Luckily, things are going well on the romance front for Walker now, and we can’t wait to see her shine as a successful artist and a mother of two.

Congrats to Summer Walker!

RELATED CONTENT: Summer Walker Calls London On Da Track The ‘Worst BD’ Ever