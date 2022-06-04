MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker blasted London on da Track in a now-deleted social media post. On her Instagram story, she threw a jab at her former lover over his co-parenting skills.

“I literally have the worst bd on the face of the planet lol I can’t wait till I can just get some peace,” she wrote. “It’s okay tho I have the most perfect bundle of joy in the world. Wouldn’t change anything about my past if I could.”

Summer Walker has had no problem publicly bashing London on Da Track. As we all know her last album, Still Over It, was a beautifully crafted diss record towards him. While he was credited with being a main producer behind the project, the “Insane” singer said he didn’t put in as much work as we thought.

“He didn’t WRITE s*** and he didn’t PRODUCE s*** either,” she said in the comments of a post from The Shade Room. “He just handpicked the n***** he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin hoes while I was PREGNANT. The most he did was sprinkle a wind chime effect on a song that was already done then put his name on it.”

At one point, the Atlanta native expressed that she wished he would leave their daughter’s life.

“She’s not one of your little cars or props you can just post for clout,” she said in another deleted Instagram post in December 2021. “I wish you would just go. We don’t need you. She has a real father over here. We be the ones sleep deprived taking care of her while you out doing whatever.”

London on da Track kept things cordial and still sent Walker a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day. When a fan asked of she got flowers like the other mothers of his children, she said the flowers ended up in the trash.

“Same ones & left them s***by the dumpster where they belong,” she said in The Shade Room‘s comments.