Wendy Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, Jr., is speaking out again about his sister’s health. Contrary to what he has previously said about her thriving, he admitted her health is declining. As she prepares for a comeback via a new podcast, Tommy Williams, Jr. is saying that she is keeping her family at an arm’s length.

In a video on his YouTube channel, he said his sister is working on her health but she isn’t the same Wendy Williams.

“I’m very supportive of Wendy so I tried to keep things under wrapped in terms of her health. She is fighting. She is struggling,” he said. “She is working her way back to being Wendy. No, she is not the Wendy we all knew and it’s very sad. Very heart wrenching, very disappointing and it’s very frustrating.”

He also shared that he wants to be there for her during this difficult but she won’t allow family to support her.

“I want to be there badly, but I’m not brought in,” he continued. “It’s not because Wendy and I are not in a good space because we are, but mentally she’s not on board. Oppositionally, she doesn’t want me near because she realizes that I’m there to help and I might have some validity to a lot of things I’m trying to push on her. So therefore, she pushes me away.”

The past two years have been rough for Wendy Williams. The passing of her mother, Shirley Williams, was devastating. Her very public divorce from Kevin Hunter was also distressing for the gossip queen. Williams, Jr. said those two things aren’t what has been taking a toll recently. Her main stressor now is her health, he says.

“That’s not the crux of the whole situation,” he said about divorce. “Her health is the situation. The fact that she needs to be away from people that are going to do her wrong. That’s the situation. the fact that family is all down here in South Florida and Wendy is up in New York by herself.”

In September 2021, Williams Jr. had said Wendy Williams was improving.

“I did speak with Wendy, she’s stabilized, she’s doing alright, you know I can’t give all the blow by blows I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show,” he said at that time. “But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.”

