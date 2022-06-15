MadameNoire Featured Video

After a 13-season run on daytime TV, The Wendy Williams Show will air its final episode on June 17.

Guest hosts will continue hosting the popular daytime talk show through its end, according to Variety.

A source shared that the show will honor its namesake during Friday’s airing, although Williams won’t physically make an appearance.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17 with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” said a spokesperson for the show.

Building up Williams’ success as a popular DJ and controversial radio host, The Wendy Williams Show debuted in 2008.

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter served as an executive producer on the show for many years before he was ousted from the position in 2019.

The talk show quickly became a hit with daily viewers who tuned in to watch Williams, 57, sit in her iconic purple chair and spill juicy celebrity Hot Topics.

Moreover, countless memorable pop culture moments occurred through celebrity interviews Williams conducted.

It was simultaneously announced in February that Williams’ show was coming to an end and Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show would debut this fall.

The news came amid Williams’ absence from hosting the 13th season of her show, initially due to health issues.

We will miss seeing Williams’ talent, quirks, flare and shade on The Wendy Williams Show‘s stage.

Earlier this year, the beloved host claimed she’d be making a comeback to daytime television. She promised her fans in that interview that when she did return, “the Wendy show [will be] bigger and brighter than ever.”

We hope to see her back on screen sometime soon.

