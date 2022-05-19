MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s bundle of joy has made its debut into the world

The celebrity parents welcomed a baby boy on May 13, in Los Angeles, according to multiple outlets.

A source specifically told PEOPLE: “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

The baby’s name hasn’t been revealed yet, and other information about the family’s wellbeing is being kept hush-hush.

Still, we assume RiRi and Rocky are lovingly wrapped up in the arrival of their tiny one.

“Love On The Brain,” to say the least.

The two celebs publicly rekindled their romance in late 2020.

The internet-breaking announcement of Rihanna’s pregnancy came in January this year, although by March, the singer shared in an interview that she was already in her third trimester.

RiRi told Elle in that same interview that she was taking notes from a few of the ladies of The Real Housewives franchise on Bravo about motherhood.

Regarding her pregnancy looks, the Fenty Beauty mogul remained a “Fashion Killa” and continuously kept people anticipating what belly-baring garment she’d don next.

In one interview the singer did shortly after revealing her pregnancy, she told Entertainment Tonight:

“It’s a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it. I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I [can]. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

We are over the moon for Rihanna and her newly expanded family. We wish her the best as she embarks on motherhood!

