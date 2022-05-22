MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna and A$AP rocky welcomed a baby boy on May 13, and according to DailyMail, the days-old infant has already amassed an impressive net worth.

The outlet estimated that the newborn has an astonishing £1.2 billion net worth which equates to nearly $1.5 billion in US dollars. A large majority of the unnamed baby boy’s whopping fortune comes from his mother, whose net worth now stands at $1.7 billion thanks to her popular Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and her Savage X Fenty lingerie empire, according to Forbes. The total also factors in the money that Rocky has made from his lucrative rap and fashion career. The Harlemnite’s net worth is around £7.5 million, which is slightly above $9 million in US dollars.

Rih and Rocky’s baby boy has the celebrity money game on lock beating out big-time celebrity kids like the Kardashian-West children who reportedly share Kim and Kanye’s combined net worth of £2.6 billion ($3.2 billion). The former married couple co-parent four adorable children-North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

The DailyMail stated that they were able to pull the data by gathering “celebrity parents and their total estimated net worth in dollars, converted to pounds.” They then divided the amount “evenly and ranked among the number of children to determine the estimated net worth per child.”

In related news, Rihanna appears to be settling into motherhood just fine as she and her new baby boy are currently resting at their home in Los Angeles, a close source recently told PEOPLE.

“Rihanna is doing well,” the confidante said, before adding that both she and Rocky were “excited to be parents.”

“Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

Additionally, another insider connected to the “Umbrella” hitmaker told Mirror that the 34-year-old superstar would be staying in Los Angeles with the baby for the next three months before moving back to her hometown in Barbados to raise her son with Rocky, 33.

“ Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there,” the source reportedly said. “She wants to give her baby the same experience she had – away from the world of showbusiness. Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months’ time,” they added.

RELATED CONTENT: Chris Brown Congratulating Rihanna On The Birth Of Her Baby Boy Has Twitter In A Tizzy