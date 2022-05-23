MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna isn’t afraid to shut the media down when they’re wrong, and the Bajan beauty did just that over the weekend.

On May 20, TMZ posted an article claiming to have photos of the star nearly a week after she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In the alleged photos, the “Diamonds” hitmaker was wearing black trousers and an oversized grey sweatshirt. Rih styled up the comfy look with black sunglasses and a long gold chain.

The media site claimed that the photo was taken on May 19 as the star was leaving her home in Los Angeles.

Sites like Elle and a few other media outlets began reposting the big news. However, the Fenty Beauty founder was quick to shut down the story.

“This was weeks ago Lolol,” the star wrote after her Navy fanbase began sharing the article.

Social media users spread old photos of Rihanna holding her niece

In late March, social media went crazy when photos surfaced of the 34-year-old singer holding what fans believed to be her first child. The photos were posted by a Facebook user named “Book Of Lies.”

However, fans were disappointed when news broke that the photo was from years ago, 2014 to be exact. According to USA Today, the pic captured Rih holding her niece, Majesty.

In a June 2014 Facebook post, the entrepreneur captioned the original photo:

“Majesty x Aunty OhNaNa,” referencing a verse from her smash hit “What’s My Name.”

Just to be clear, Rihanna has not shared any photos of her newborn yet or of herself for that matter. We might have to wait a bit longer now that the internet is making up all kinds of rumors, too!

