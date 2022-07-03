MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna made her first public appearance since giving birth to her son back in May.

Over the weekend, social media footage captured the star smiling and chatting with fans as her boo, ASAP Rocky, got a fresh haircut at a local barbershop in London.

An Instagram user named @afiya-muir happened to be present for the chance encounter, and she was in complete shock upon seeing the star in the flesh. “How is this happening right now?” she said in the short video, as fans crowded around the “Diamonds” hitmaker.

“If you see this post. My soul has been snatched lol!! And YOU KNOW ME and my love for @badgalriri since I was a little girl. How am I passing a barber shop in Crystal Palace and pass my fave !!! My actual fave. … ???? Nahhhhhh, ” she wrote in the caption.

The cool moment reportedly occurred on July 1, after the Fenty Beauty founder was spotted in the crowd at Wireless Festival, a 10-day music event held in Crystal Palace Park. The 34-year-old hitmaker was there supporting her rapper boo ASAP Rocky, who headlined the packed concert.

Fans broke out into sheer excitement upon seeing Rih, shouting her name as she quickly moved throughout the crowd with her security.