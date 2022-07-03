MadameNoire Featured Video

 

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin in LA

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

 

Rihanna made her first public appearance since giving birth to her son back in May.

Over the weekend, social media footage captured the star smiling and chatting with fans as her boo, ASAP Rocky, got a fresh haircut at a local barbershop in London.

An Instagram user named @afiya-muir happened to be present for the chance encounter, and she was in complete shock upon seeing the star in the flesh. “How is this happening right now?” she said in the short video, as fans crowded around the “Diamonds” hitmaker.

“If you see this post. My soul has been snatched  lol!! And YOU KNOW ME and my love for @badgalriri since I was a little girl. How am I passing a barber shop in Crystal Palace and pass my fave !!! My actual fave. … ???? Nahhhhhh, ” she wrote in the caption.

The cool moment reportedly occurred on July 1, after the Fenty Beauty founder was spotted in the crowd at Wireless Festival, a 10-day music event held in Crystal Palace Park. The 34-year-old hitmaker was there supporting her rapper boo ASAP Rocky, who headlined the packed concert.

Fans broke out into sheer excitement upon seeing Rih, shouting her name as she quickly moved throughout the crowd with her security.

The “Consideration” songstress made a fashion statement as she walked about the festival grounds. Sporting a black feathered Prada jacket and black leggings, Rihanna tied her ensemble together with big hoop earrings and a chunky statement choker necklace. At one point during the show, the Barbados native was seen blowing a kiss to her boyfriend as she watched him perform on stage, according to US Weekly.

 

Rih and Rocky won’t be sharing the name of their little one anytime soon

Rih and Rocky, 33, welcomed their son on May 13. A source closely connected to the pair told US Weekly that the couple’s relationship became even stronger after giving birth to their new bundle of joy.

“Their love for each other hasn’t changed. Rihanna is always supportive of him no matter what,” the source previously said.

Over the course of their relationship, the superstar duo have made a conscious decision to keep private details about their life out of the public eye. In fact, some fans were shocked when Rocky finally confirmed his romance with the billionaire entrepreneur back in May 2021. The rapper called the nine-time Grammy-winning singer “the one” during his interview with GQ.

Now, that the lovebirds are finally parents, it doesn’t look like they will be disclosing the name of their son anytime soon, either.

“Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members,” another insider shared in May. “They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

According to the confidante, Rih and Rocky may be gearing up to have more children in the future. “They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body,”  the source added.

 

