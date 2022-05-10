MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is no stranger to being a multifaceted and busy celebrity mom, so it’s no surprise she had some wise words for expectant mother Rihanna.

The “Money” rapper gave her two cents on motherhood when TMZ’s paparazzi caught up with her as she was leaving an A-list level Italian restaurant in New York City named Carbone on Sunday night alongside her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

“It comes so naturally — it really comes naturally,” Cardi said about being a mom and what she would tell Rihanna, who’s due sometime this spring.

“So many people give you advice [but] once [the baby’s] in there, it’s like that mother instinct comes out,” Cardi added.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Is Missing Her Curvy Post-Pregnancy Body: ‘I Want To Be This Thick Again!'”

In addition to being a Grammy-winning rapper with hits known worldwide, Cardi is also a businesswoman, host of a Facebook Watch series, Creative Director in Residence at Playboy, the face of an alcoholic whipped cream line and mother of two beautiful young children with whom she shares with Offset.

The couple’s daughter Kulture Kiari is four-years-old, and their son Wave Set will have his first birthday this September.

Amid all the busyness surrounding the “Up” rapper, Cardi withdrew from her lead role in Paramount’s film Assisted Living just days before it was supposed to start filming in NYC this past March.

More recently, Cardi took to social media to express her discontent with the pitfalls of fame.

The rapper told her followers that if they wished to be rich and famous, now that she’s accomplished both she recommends just desiring to be rich.

Cardi also said she feels she’s been “cursed” with fame.

Her feelings of fame came after a now-viral afterparty she hosted following this year’s Met Gala — but Cardi reassured fans she has no intentions of quitting music while recently addressing those thoughts.

“I will never leave music, girl I was talking about the internet,” Cardi said while speaking with TMZ on Mother’s Day of her exasperation with the online trolls and criticism she faces.

“Girl I would never leave music,” she added. “That’s my bread and butter.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Dolly Parton Shows Cardi B Love And Speculates On A Project Collaboration”