MadameNoire Featured Video

New first-time father A$AP Rocky gave details on his hopes for fatherhood in a recently published interview with DAZED.

As the cover star of the UK-based publication’s Summer 2022 Music Issue, Rocky’s thoughts came shortly ahead of Rihanna giving birth to the couple’s first child together.

When asked how he envisions himself as a father and what type of parent he wants to be, the rapper emphasized never wanting to crush his child’s ability to think outside the box.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark,” said Rocky.

“I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” he added.

Rihanna and Rocky reportedly welcomed their newborn son on May 13 in Los Angeles.

“Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” a source told PEOPLE soon after news broke of the child’s birth.

It’s also reported the couple plans to live in L.A. with their baby boy for a few months before whisking their family unit away to live in Barbados, where both Rihanna and Rocky have familial roots.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s New Bundle Of Joy Has Already Reached Billionaire Status”

Speaking on visiting the Caribbean country with Rihanna and meeting the couple’s respective Bajan relatives, Rocky said in his latest cover story that “It was one of the most surreal experiences I’ve ever encountered in my lifetime.”

Read more about Rocky exploring his Bajan heritage with Rihanna, his upcoming album and his feelings on Virgil Abloh’s untimely passing via DAZED.

RELATED CONTENT: “A$AP Rocky Asks ‘Marry Me?’ And Rihanna Replies ‘I Do’ In New Music Video”