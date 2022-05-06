MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have the internet in a whirlwind over their high-profile romance once again.

At one point in the recently dropped music video for Rocky’s new single “D.M.B.” — which stands for “Dats My B–ch” — the rapper and RiRi donned grillz that teased the two may have taken their relationship to the next level.

While standing in front of what looked like a preacher in a stylish suit, Rocky lifted Rihanna’s veil and bared his teeth, revealing his grill, which read: “Marry Me?”

Adorned in red, the color of love, Rihanna smiled and showed off her grill, which responded: “I do.”

The lovebirds were celebrated in the music video as they later walked down a hallway and were immersed in either red and white flower petals or confetti by well-wishers on the sidelines.

“DMB” is described as “a ghetto love tale” and its music video is “an ode to the classic love story, with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances,” according to Variety.

Online users have been going wild since the video dropped on May 5th.

Many are wondering if there’s any substance to what the couple’s grillz read and whether Rihanna and Rocky are engaged or married.

The two musicians announced that they’re expecting their first child earlier this year.

Rihanna shared in March that she was in her third trimester, and the couple has been the subject of some unfortunate rumors since then.

Regardless of where their relationship stands, we wish RiRi and Rocky the best as lovers and in their lifetime partnership as parents.

Listen to and peep the visuals for “DMB” down below.

