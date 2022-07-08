MadameNoire Featured Video

While Cardi B loves sporting designer luxury fashion looks, the “Up” rapper is clearly a “high-low” queen.

After initially telling her fans that she was sporting an all-Chanel look in a paparazzi photo of herself that she reposted, Cardi later let her fans know that the cute summertime look was actually from Target.

Yes–Target, the superstore retailer available in your corner of the country and mine.

“I wear Chanel the best,” Cardi tweeted on July 3, along with the photo of herself.

The following day, she revealed, “Fun Fact: This is a Target outfit.”

In the replies to the initial tweet, Twitter users gave Cardi her props for the fake Chanel outfit.

They said, “CHANEL QUEEN,” and “You wear everything the best.”

Another added, “That’s Chanel? Wow I wanna buy some just cuz of u now.”

However, not everyone was fooled. One user pointed out that she got the same top as Cardi from Target, just in a different color.

If you’re interested, the lavender top and bright hot pink shorts Cardi wore are still available on Target’s website.

For just $10.20, the convertible top can be worn two ways and is a versatile piece to have in your closet.

For those who aren’t feeling the lavender hue, it also comes in black and a vibrant green shade.

Those interested in the stylish terry cloth shorts can cop those in the pink, or a gray floral print, for only $15.00.

Cardi paired her Target pieces with furry animal print slides, neon green stiletto nails, straightened hair with a “buss down middle part” and an amped-up natural makeup look.

Summer 2022 Fashion Trends

In late May, MADAMENOIRE spoke with influencer Tyla-Lauren Gilmore about 2022’s top summertime trends.

As we relayed to our readers, this summer is all about “dopamine dressing,” to which Cardi’s look is a great testament.

In addition to shopping for high-end pieces, lower-priced fashions and everything in between, don’t be scared to rock bright colors and your personal style this season.

Read more below.

RELATED CONTENT: “YouTuber Tyla-Lauren Gilmore Shares Spring And Summer Fashion Trends”