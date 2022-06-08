MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that Nick Cannon loves being a father, although the number of children he already has keeps him extremely busy.

Even still, the TV host shared that his brood is expanding with more children in 2022.

The father of 8 said he currently has more buns in the oven during a guest appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast.

“When you say ‘on the way… ‘ What count are you at?” the Raw & B artist said. “Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”

Cannon — who had three kids last year — joked if people thought the number of children he had in 2021 was high, they should wait and see what his baby-making personal record will produce this year.

As Yee pointed out, the Wild ‘N Out star’s latest comments veered from ones Cannon’s made in the recent past.

Last month, the host shared that he’s undergone a vasectomy consultation and is being sought out to be a spokesperson by companies offering the procedure.

The multi-hyphenate recalled during his Lip Service interview that his therapist previously encouraged him at the tail end of last year to consider being celibate.

“So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy.’ And that was like October… I didn’t even make it to [January],” the host admitted. “I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff… I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December… the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.'”

“I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f—— like crazy,” Cannon continued. “So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong… I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot.”

When Yee and a co-host quickly estimated that by his timeline, Cannon’s latest buns in the oven should arrive by September or October of this year, he replied, “Y’all are pretty good at math.”

As MADAMENOIRE reported in late May, Bre Tiesi shared photos on social media of her and Cannon on a babymoon ahead of the birth of the host’s eighth child, whom she is carrying.

RELATED CONTENT: “Nick Cannon Breaks The Internet With His Big Old Eggplant”