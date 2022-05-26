MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are in the babymoon phase.

Tiesi shared photos on Instagram of seemingly another maternity shoot she and Cannon did as they gear up for the birth of their first child together.

Whether the two are holding hands or Cannon is holding Tiesi’s belly, the photos give casual and romantic vibes.

The expectant parents walk along the shore of a picturesque, beachy setting in the snapshots, and in one photo, share a kiss.

“BabyMoonin 🌙💙👶🏽 I still just can’t believe it… babyc mommy and daddy love u so much already,” Tiesi’s caption reads.

The child with Tiesi will be Cannon’s eighth.

Their latest snapshot documenting Tiesi’s pregnancy follow the more luxe maternity photos the expectant mother shared earlier this month.

News of the pregnancy swirled when photos from the pair’s gender reveal for their expectant child made headlines in January.

Tiesi opened up about her “beautiful relationship” with Cannon in March. She candidly shared that the two have had “a long history” that spans “almost a decade.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Nick Cannon Says Monogamy Promotes’ Selfishness’ And ‘Ownership’ And Is ‘Unhealthy'”

“I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things, but we have a beautiful relationship. Everything is so supportive and positive,” the mother-to-be told E! News’ Daily Pop.

“I think for me, my family, my relationship, that’s my business and I support everything and everyone involved and I’m just really excited to have my son,” she added.

Cannon spoke about fatherhood earlier this month with the same outlet and shared that he was considering a vasectomy.

Funny enough, the multi-hyphenate revealed only days later that vasectomy companies have been approaching him to be a spokesperson.

“You know I can always locate a bag. So whoever wants me… we’re going to film it,” Cannon joked. “But as of right now, I’m still out here shooting in these streets.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Everything You Need To Know About Push Gifts”