Nick Cannon’s face is pretty much everywhere and now, the multi-hyphenate shared that he was approached by a ton of vasectomy companies after revealing his wish to undergo the procedure on E! News’ “Daily Pop.”

“First of all… all the companies were DM-ing me, asking me to be a spokesperson, so there’s a bag in it,” he told fans recently on “The Big Tigger Morning Show.”

The Masked Singer host said he would be willing to partner up with the right company depending on the paycheck.

“You know I can always locate a bag. So whoever wants me… we’re going to film it,” he joked. “But as of right now, I’m still out here shooting in these streets.”

If you’ve been living underneath a rock, Nick Cannon has become an ‘N’credible father to seven children over the years. Now, the star is gearing up to welcome his 8th child with model Bre Tiesi.

When asked if he was going to expand his brood anytime soon, the actor told listeners:

“I just want to be responsible as a father and through the whole process, of course, I didn’t set out [for this to happen]…I just want to be the best father I can possibly be, and lean into it.”

The star continued:

“I embrace all my children, I love children, but I wasn’t setting out to be Father Abraham, I just embrace it.

Initially, Cannon brought up the idea of having a vasectomy during an appearance on E! News’ “Daily Pop” on May 17.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” the 41-year-old revealed.

Sometimes, being a father of seven can take a lot of work, the Nickelodeon alum revealed.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he said. “Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week,” he shared.

Ultimately, Cannon said he makes sure to shower his children with love and support, especially when it comes to cultivating their talents and interests.

“You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music,” he added. “I’m going to have to recoup some of this. They gonna be some talented babies.”