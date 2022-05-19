MadameNoire Featured Video

In the past two years, Nick Cannon has welcomed five children. Now that he is the father of eight children, Cannon is considering a vasectomy.

During a chat on E! News’ Daily Pop, he said he finds “solace, peace and purpose” in being a father and he isn’t looking to have more children.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” the 41-year-old said.

He did admit that he spreads himself pretty thin trying to be present in all of their lives. Cannon has children that range from just months old to 11-years-old.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he said. “Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

While Cannon is saying he wants to focus only on the children he has, the internet thinks he and his ex-girlfriend Jessica White may be expecting a child. White appears on the cover for Cannon’s upcoming mixtape, Raw&B: The Explicit Tape, and when she unveiled the cover on social media, she said she and Cannon have some news for us.

“Nick and I have a very special announcement coming Friday,” she captioned the cover.

He also spoke on his relationship with White and said that even though they have been romantically involved on-and-off before, they still have a solid friendship.

“When you have connections with people, when you have muses, when you have creative relationships, that type of stuff doesn’t even come into play,” Cannon said about their friendship. “I talk with Jessica every single day and I have the utmost respect for her, all that she is.”

He added that White was also involved in bringing his mixtape to life via the visuals.

“Not only, you know, does she help in this project with the photos and all of that type of stuff but she also even directed a short film and a video for this project, as well.”

