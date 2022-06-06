MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna is gearing up for a celebrity boxing match against Alysia Magen with an infamous sparring partner.

The former Rob & Chyna star is reportedly in the ring preparing for her upcoming charity match with Tamara Frapasella, the same woman and boxing coach who beat Kim Kardashian in a celebrity one-on-one match over a decade ago.

As MADAMENOIRE has extensively reported, it’s no secret that Chyna and the Kardashian clan have a history of ongoing beef.

“When Blac Chyna found out her coach was Tamara Frapasella, the same coach that beat Kim Kardashian, she smiled,” an undisclosed source told Page Six.

“She is about to go to court with Rob on June 13, but right now her focus is prepping for the fight in Florida,” the insider added. “Her friends are all rooting for her both in this fight and in court.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Blac Chyna Loses Defamation Case Against The Kardashian-Jenners”

Frapasella and Chyna are training at Fortune Gym in Hollywood, according to the outlet.

Justin Fortune, a pro boxer who trained champion Manny Pacquiao for many years and is Frapasella’s spouse, allegedly owns the gym as well.

Chyna’s described her training experience thus far with Frapasella as “amazing.”

“I knew I was mentally prepared to fight. But it wasn’t until I started sparring that I realized maybe I missed my calling. Just kidding!” the influencer joked. “But I seriously can’t wait to get out there and fight.”

“It’s a bonus that I lost 11 pounds,” Chyna said of her strict diet and gym regimen leading up to her fight against Magen. “I feel in the best shape of my life.”

“I’m just a little smaller, but dynamite comes in small packages,” she continued.

The match between Chyna and Magen will raise money for the Pasadena Humane society.

Tickets for the match are still available — and the showdown is scheduled to air live from the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on June 11 at 6 p.m. via pay-per-view.

See clips of Chyna throwing hooks down below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Tokyo Toni And Blac Chyna Have A New Talk Show Coming Your Way”