MadameNoire Featured Video

After 10 hours of deliberation, a jury ruled that Blac Chyna isn’t entitled to one penny of the $100 million she sued the Kardashian-Jenner family for. According to the Associated Press, the jury declared that the Kardashian-Jenner clan “acted in bad faith” when they told E! Network executives and producers that Chyna was physically abusing Rob Kardashian, who she was briefly engaged to, but the jury said that that didn’t have any influence over the decision for Rob & Chyna to be be cancelled. Blac Chyna, born Angela White, sued the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings.

The Kardashian-Jenner family had been attending the nine-day trial daily but wasn’t there when the verdict was read due to attending the Met Gala. Blac Chyna was there and reportedly didn’t have any visible reaction to the verdict. She walked out as the jury, which comprised of seven women and five men, read their individual answers to a 70-question form they had to complete to support the verdict. At one point, the jury was sent back to deliberate on questions concerning Kylie Jenner where they voted 8-4 when at least 9-3 was needed.

“I think the case was very clear,” the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lawyer Michael G. Rhodes said. “The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant.”

Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani said she plans to appeal based on the four questions the jury had to go back and deliberate over again twice.

“I’ve never seen in my career before a jury have to go back and deliberate on four questions,” she said according to People. “The victory is that Chyna did not physically abuse her fiancé, Rob.”

She added, “Kris Jenner set out to have ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled, And she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that.”

After leaving the courtroom, Chyna didn’t issue any statements to reporters after the verdict.