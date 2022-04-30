“[Blac Chyna’s] vague assertion on the record during [her] argument that Kim Kardashian ‘ratified those statements and encouraged her sisters to make them’ — without specifying how Kim Kardashian ratified them and to whom — is woefully insufficient to maintain a claim,” the request read according to People. “Additionally, statements by other Defendants cannot form the basis of a defamation claim against Kim Kardashian because neither her mother nor her sisters ever acted as her agent.”

Despite Chyna’s lawyers trying to thwart their attempt to get Kardashian removed, they were unsuccessful.

“There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a ‘responsible part’ in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants,” the ruling stated.

Now the lawsuit is against Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner only.

While Blac Chyna brought the family to court after accusing them of interfering with the second season of Rob & Chyna coming into fruition, an alleged attack on Rob Kardashian at the hands of Chyna, born Angela White, has been at the center of the case. During Corey Gamble’s testimony, he said he witnessed Blac Chyna hitting Kardashian with a long charger cord and when Kardashian tried to leave, he said Chyna “was punching him in the back of the head, threw a chair at the front of the car and then tried to throw a patio table, which [Gamble] took from her.” Kris Jenner testified about Blac Chyna putting an unloaded gun to Kardashian’s head, which Chyna said she did as a joke.

“I was told she put a gun to his head. I was told she tried to strangle him with the phone cord and she was intoxicated,” she said while on the stand. “I was told it was complete chaos. It was scary. It was a mess.”

According to Insider, the jury didn’t reach a verdict on April 29 during deliberations and will return to court on May 2.