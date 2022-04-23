MadameNoire Featured Video

The executive producer behind Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s Rob & Chyna show testified in court and explained why the show didn’t see a second season. The whole basis for Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashians is that they interfered with the show continuing by using their influence over at E! Network, which executive producer Jeff Jenkins said wasn’t the case.

During his testimony, he said that when he first met the couple they were happy and Chyna came off as “witty,” which led to him green lighting the show.

“That was really exciting,” Jenkins said according to Page Six. “That was the first and the last time I saw the couple happy.”

By the time it was time for the cameras to start rolling, Jenkins said they were already volatile. While filming the first season, the couple was embroiled in constant conflict.

“She was furious with him… and he was furious with her,” he said. “It was very negative. It was very difficult to shoot a show Rob & Chyna In Love when they were not even talking to each other.”

Jenkins said the couple was encouraged to seek therapy but that suggestion fell on deaf ears. Jenkins added that while filming that they were so “disgusted” with each other that they couldn’t be in the same room.

He said due to their turbulent relationship, he didn’t want to continue to back the show.

“I would not pick up this show,” he testified. “There was no more Rob and Chyna.”

He also said that he pitched a show featuring Blac Chyna only to other networks like VH1, BET and MTV but none of them were interested.

The volatility of their relationship was also brought up during Kris Jenner’s testimony where she spoke about Chyna pulling a gun on Kardashian in December 2016, which Chyna said was a joke during her testimony.

“She [Chyna] tried to put a gun to his [Rob’s] head,” Jenner said during an emotional testimony. “My daughter, 60 days prior, was put in a tub, robbed at gunpoint … I was traumatized by this. My daughter was almost killed….Chyna said it was a joke … the gun pulled on my son’s head was a joke. … I was traumatized … and it’s not a joke.”

Jenner added that “drinking and drugs” was “an ongoing theme in their relationship.”

Hearings will resume on April 25, 2022.