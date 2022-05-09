MadameNoire Featured Video

Tokyo Toni recently shared she and her daughter Blac Chyna will continue sharing their point of view with the world.

Toni, 50, candidly opened up in a recent interview about a forthcoming talk show starring herself and Chyna called Talking with Tokyo — in which they’ll interview everyday people, celebrities, bloggers and more.

Toni emphasized the show will differ from the standard reality TV format — wherein cameras follow subjects over time — and that her new show will be “two chairs and a sofa for whomever to get comfortable and talk to us.”

The 50-year-old also told TMZ that Talking with Tokyo is one of many TV shows she currently has in the pipeline and that the forthcoming talk show will air via her own platform called the “SHN Network.”

The news comes after Chyna lost her 100 million dollar lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner clan last week regarding claims that Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kylie influenced E! Network executives to cancel the show Rob and Chyna after its first season, despite it was greenlit for a second one.

On May 7, MADAMENOIRE reported on Sequoya King, a woman who claims Blac Chyna assaulted her during a night out in a Los Angeles bar.

“My phone was snatched by her and destroyed and while trying to defend myself she kicked me in my stomach,” King wrote in a Facebook post last week. “I have done everything to resolve the matter peacefully but at this point she has to be exposed !!! Stop doing drugs sis it’s not a good look. I have been disrespected yet still remained humble. It’s not about the money I just want a new phone, and she has to be held responsible for her actions!!! Moving forward I will take all measures to make sure she is not able to do any more bodily harm to anyone else!!!”

