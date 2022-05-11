MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna is not taking the legal loss in her defamation case against the Kardashians without putting up a fight.

The influencer, born Angela White, and her legal team now argue the judge who presided over the case exhibited an “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” attitude toward Chyna and her lawyer Lynne Ciani.

The influencer and her legal team filed a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory Alarcon that additionally claimed the official’s alleged bias impacted the jury making “key liability verdicts in her favor,” and Chyna being “denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form.”

While the challenge hasn’t been “scanned in the system” yet, according to PEOPLE, Chyna’s latest legal proceeding paves the way toward her camp’s overall goal of appealing the case’s verdict.

The Kardashians’ attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, filed a 20-page opposition to Chyna’s challenge on May 9.

While unclear whether Rhodes is who TMZ quoted, the outlet also reported that a lawyer for Kardashians said Chyna’s most recent filing is a “baseless effort to save face after losing at trial.”

“Their effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon is frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions,” the famous family’s attorney argued on the recent actions of Chyna’s camp.

Additionally, the Kardashians’ attorney claimed Chyna’s lawyer, Ciani, was only bringing up an issue with the case’s judge “after the jury found against her client,” which happened on May 2.

Chyna was subsequently awarded nothing in her over 100 million lawsuit against Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner.

The influencer argued the Kardashian-Jenner clan influenced E! Network executives to cancel her show Rob & Chyna after its first season — even though the series had already been greenlit for a second.

The most recent updates on Chyna’s case against Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kris come just ahead of the influencer’s revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian is set to finally go to trial on May 19.

Chyna originally filed her case against Rob in October 2017.

