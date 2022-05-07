MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna isn’t having the best week. After losing the $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners, she is being accused of battery.

According to TMZ, a woman named Sequoya King claimed that during a night out at a Los Angeles bar, Blac Chyna became enraged when she thought she was being recorded by partygoers. King is alleging that Chyna approached her and began arguing with her about recording her. King said she wasn’t recording her but Chyna didn’t back down. She then claimed that Chyna took her phone, slammed it on the floor and then kicked her in the stomach, which caused her to fall. She said Chyna’s friends then dragged her away into a car.

King also spoke about the alleged dispute on social media and said all she wants is for her phone to be replaced.

“My phone was snatched by her and destroyed and while trying to defend myself she kicked me in my stomach,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I have done everything to resolve the matter peacefully but at this point she has to be exposed !!! Stop doing drugs sis it’s not a good look. I have been disrespected yet still remained humble. It’s not about the money I just want a new phone, and she has to be held responsible for her actions!!! Moving forward I will take all measures to make sure she is not able to do any more bodily harm to anyone else!!!”

These allegations align with testimonies from the defamation trial last week where Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian all claimed they have witnessed or heard about Blac Chyna’s violent behavior. Jenner testified that her ex-boyfriend Tyga, who has a child with Chyna, said that she had cut with a knife that led to him having a six-inch scar on his arm. Gamble said he once interfered during a heated altercation in December 2016 and saw Chyna physically assaulting Rob Kardashian. While on the stand, Kardashian said he feared for his life during the night of that altercation where Chyna held a gun to his head, hit him with a metal rod and tied a cord around his neck during a drug and alcohol-fueled rampage.