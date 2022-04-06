MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s status in the billionaires club just got its first highlight in Forbes‘ annual roundup of billionaires — those with a ten-figure net worth.

At 34-years-old, the multi-hyphenate and expectant mother is one of 33 women out of 236 new billionaires added to Forbes‘ 36th annual list. Rihanna is also one of the 11 newly-added billionaires who are self-made.

Out of the total 2,668 billionaires accounted for on the list this year, RiRi is in the company of the roundup’s 327 total women.

Proudly hailing from Barbados, the “Love on the Brain” singer is the world’s first billionaire with Bajan roots.

RiRi’s net worth is estimated at 1.7 billion, and her wealth is ranked at number 1,739 out of the 2,668 wealthy individuals.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” Rihanna told The New York Times back in September. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

As one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Rihanna’s journey into becoming a mogul came in part through the widespread success of Fenty Beauty (which includes Fenty Skin) and her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

RiRi holds stakes in both companies, and the businesses have contributed to the majority of the star’s wealth.

The singer’s global influence also includes her work as a philanthropist.

In January, her Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her grandparents, pledged $15 million to organizations fighting climate change.

The following month, MADAMENOIRE reported on the singer’s visit to the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs center to donate supplies and necessities.

Other celebrities on Forbes’ 2022 World Billionaires List included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z.

