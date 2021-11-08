MadameNoire Featured Video

Dubbed the “RIH-ISSUE,” Rihanna is re-releasing her first eight albums on “limited edition color vinyls” with matching apparel for each one.

The majority of RiRi’s limited-edition vinyl albums will come with a T-shirt specific to that LP. The exceptions include 2009’s Rated R, which will be accompanied by a hoodie, and 2012’s Unapologetic, joined by a long-sleeve top.

The sets are now available for pre-order and will ship on Nov. 11, according to The Fader.

The “RIH-ISSUE” is the first music-related project Rihanna has dropped since her 2016 album Anti. While some fans were happy about the new re-releases, others left comments like “Stop playing with us Riri 😂,” “we need NEW music but ty for this,” and “the nerve. girl we want a vinyl of the new album” underneath a promotional post for the “RIH-ISSUE.”

Notably, the vinyl record and T-shirt for Anti have already sold out on the “RIH-ISSUE” site.

“‘The kids today will never know what vinyl is’ they said!” RiRi wrote on Instagram. Peep the post down below.