Rihanna is more than the singer and Fenty empire founder she’s often praised as. She’s also a seasoned philanthropist, and one who’s dedicated to the fight against climate change.

RiRi is pledging a $15 million donation through her Clara Lionel Foundation, which will be spread across 18 organizations across the U.S. and the Caribbean fighting for climate justice.

The new round of funding will support organizations focused on and led by women, youth, Black, Indigenous, People of Color and LGBTQIA+ communities. The Climate Justice Alliance, the Movement for Black Lives, Helen’s Daughters, the Black Feminist Fund, and the Black Visions Collective are all in the mix of the receiving organizations, according to the Associated Press.

“This powerful group of climate justice leaders and organizers from seven Caribbean countries and nearly all 50 states — relentless doers and innovators — are responding effectively and urgently to climate change,” the Clara Lionel Foundation said of the receiving organizations in a press release.

Notably, the donation will be made in partnership with #StartSmall, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s philanthropic initiative.

As the AP detailed, Rihanna views climate change as a social justice issue wherein People of Color are often the most at risk.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” Rihanna said in a statement.

The Barbados-native founded the Clara Lionel Foundation — named after her grandparents — in 2012. Its overarching goals include providing natural disaster relief, advocating for policy reform, and supporting and funding climate resilience.

Rihanna was honored as a national hero in her hometown of Bridgetown in Barbados last November for her many and widespread global achievements. Read more about that down below.

