MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna has been a hot topic in headlines since she announced her pregnancy last month, but now it appears as though some folks are looking to tap into the Fenty Beauty founder’s stardom, and not in a good way.

A video of Rihanna’s doppelganger went soaring across the internet over the weekend, and the lookalike was captured donning a big pregnant belly just like the 34-year-old singer.

According to BET, the impersonator was spotted in Brazil interacting and taking pictures with a bunch of Rihanna’s fans and it appeared as though many of the crowd goers truly believed it was the “Umbrella” hitmaker. The clip showed Rihanna fanatics swarming around the mystery woman in excitement, while one fan even hugged the celebrity lookalike’s fake baby bump.

Another video captured the doppelganger chatting with a local Brazilian news station in full-blown Portuguese, which should have been a dead giveaway for some of the excited Rih lovers present in the video, but still, fans continued to crowd around the Rihanna fake.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Shades A Critic For Calling Out Her Lateness To Dior Fashion Show

Of course, the viral clip sparked commentary among fans online, who could see clear as day that it wasn’t the Savage X Fenty boss in the video.

“First of all the “REAL RIHANNA” is not letting random people get that close to her and be able to touch her belly,” one person replied to the video in The Neighborhood Talk’s comment section.

“It’s the fake security for me,” another user wrote.

While a third-social media goer commented:

“The wig alone let me know it wasn’t her.”

Some fans of the star felt like the prank was no laughing matter.

“Nah this is sick,” replied one person.

While another user on Twitter chimed in:

“Ppl are sick! Very weird. Whyyyyy does she actually have security though?? I mean she does resemble her but this is beyond strange.”

The world is a very very strange place…

What do you think about this Rihanna lookalike? Is this funny or borderline scary? Tell us in the comment section.

RELATED CONTENT: “Seeing Double”: Madame Tussauds Debuts Lifelike Wax Figure Of Angela Bassett