Tiny Harris’s Thanksgiving hair and makeup look had some of her Instagram followers doing a double-take.

The singer — born Tameka Cottle — rocked a short cut pink wig, long individual lashes, and a natural makeup beat with nude gloss on her lips in a video she shared on her Instagram account over the weekend.

Interestingly, albeit a bit funny, some fans said Tiny looked like either Lil Kim, T-Boz, Toni Braxton, or Tamar Braxton. In the comments, they said things like:

“It’s giving a Lil Kim kinda,” “Anybody else thought this was Lil Kim for a min 🤨😂 ,” “Thought this @tamarbraxton for a second!!!” “Pink T-Boz 🔥” and “Yasss💙 Toni mixed with a lil bit of T-Boz.”

Others left comments just fawning over how they thought the pink wig was a good look for Tiny. Their comments included:

“Dope color and cut 😍❤️🔥,” “So cute like cotton candy hun 💗💛,” “You look nice keep it 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and “You looked so bomb! That pink fit you well.”

The clip was set to Summer Walker’s new hit song “Insane” off her chart-topping album released earlier this month, Still Over It.

Tiny shared the details of her look by shouting out all those who helped it make it come together and Walker in the caption. Funnily enough, she described her hair in particular as her “hood Toni Braxton hair.”

“I was on my hood #ToniBraxton hair for Thanksgiving lol,” Tiny wrote. “thx @japimage for coming thru on the hair & @mzmakeupkit3 on the beat!! It was fun while it lasted! S/o to My lash girl is the truth too @thefalsieformulaco 👑💕 I love this song/album #Insane #SummerWalker🙌🏽🔥 .”

“#NeededALilBrushingThoLol,” Tiny jokingly added at the end.

See the video down below and decide for yourself — who/what was Tiny giving?

