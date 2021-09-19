MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans of “Black Panther” star Angela Bassett were seeing double this week after the world-renowned wax museum Madame Tussauds unveiled their new wax figure of the actress on September 17, TheGrio reported.

Bassett took to Instagram to share a few moments from the big reveal in Hollywood, and we’ve got to say, the wax sculpture bears a striking resemblance to the Oscar nominee. Everything down from her eyes, her nose, and even her flawless cheekbones were crafted to perfection. The 63-year-old Golden Globe recipient was shocked upon seeing the stunning model.

“Oh, Lord. I’m a twin,” Bassett said in a video from the statue’s debut posted to her social media account. “Oh my God, it looks so lifelike! It’s like it’s going to jump alive and give me a hug.” https://www.instagram.com/reel/CT7nvJ9J9gc/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a2b1c5f9-29fc-4b99-a51a-84d20813bae1

Bassett was also impressed by the lifelike statue’s fashionable attire. The wax figure sported a red and gray sequins jumpsuit designed by Greta Constantine paired with black high-heeled shoes and a long wavey hairdo.

“Beautiful jumper! You know I love a jumper,” the star exclaimed.

Madame Tussauds even made sure to sculpt the actresses’ infamously toned assets.

“Look at my derrière. Even that’s cute,” Bassett joked in the clip.

The statue is well deserved for Bassett who has had a lengthy acting career. In 1993, the New York City native broke into Hollywood with her stunning portrayal of Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got To Do with It. The film garnered her a nomination from the Academy Award for Best Actress. Bassett went on to star in hits like Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Boyz n the Hood. Currently, she stars in the Fox police drama 9-1-1, which is in its fourth season, and Bassett is gearing up to reprise her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther 2, which is slated to release in theatres come July 2022.

In addition to Angela Bassett’s lifelike sculpture, Madame Tussauds also debuted new wax figures of both Tiffany Haddish and Jennifer Hudson. What do you think? Were they spot on with all the stars’ sculptures?

