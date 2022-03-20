MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users are fueling the rumor mill with some unconfirmed tea about Megan Thee Stallion and her ties to some big industry names.

Fans have been tweeting about how Rihanna, Drake, Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Ciara have all unfollowed Megan on Instagram and how the “Savage” rapper has seemingly lost her Savage X Fenty brand ambassadorship.

As of this reporting, MADAMENOIRE confirmed the screenshots below showing an error page comes up when Megan’s name is searched on the Savage X Fenty site.

Additionally, it’s been confirmed Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner and Ciara are not following Megan at this time.

On Twitter, people have speculated that the industry drama may stem from an update that is yet to be made known to the public about Megan and Tory Lanez’s ongoing legal battle.

MADAMENOIRE detailed extensively in past coverage, the animosity between the two stems from Megan’s claim that Tory shot her in the foot during an incident in July 2020.

Megan and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine got into a spat with Tory on social media just last month, shortly after the pre-trial hearing for the case related to the shooting was rescheduled for April 5.

While it’s uncertain if leaked information on the case is what has caused some of the biggest celebrity names to unfollow Megan, we know this isn’t the first time her woes with Tory have negatively impacted her relationships in the industry.

It’s still unclear why some celebrities have cut ties with Megan on social media, and it’s too early to know whether the unfollows will amount to more drama.

