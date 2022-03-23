MadameNoire Featured Video

After Rihanna stepped out earlier this week sporting a huge rock on her ring finger, the speculation that she and A$AP Rocky are engaged continues.

On Monday, the singer was spotted doing some shopping at Kitson in Los Angeles while wearing a stunning diamond on her ring finger. Even though she’s been snapped here and there wearing the same ring previously on different fingers since July 2021, her most recent sighting is the latest time she’s worn it on the finger that signifies a commitment to tie the knot.

As seen in the pictures below, Rihanna wore the gem on her ring finger when she and A$AP filmed a music video in NYC last July, then again on her middle finger in November when she was named a national hero in Barbados. Could there be an engagement between the two fashion killas? Maybe, maybe not.

The diamond also shined bright in the photos RiRi posted when she broke the internet with her pregnancy news.

The singer announced that she is expecting back in January, and more recently shared that she’s in her third trimester.

Since the big reveal of her baby bump, Rihanna has kept fans up-to-date with details on how pregnancy is treating her, her plans for motherhood and her reimagining of maternity style.

After previously dating in the early 2010s, she and A$AP Rocky rekindled their flame in 2020. Since then, MADAMENOIRE has reported on A$AP’s proud and public affection for the star, including him calling RiRi “the one” and the “the love” of his life.

An insider shared, several months ago, that A$AP has “doted” on Rihanna since day one.

“Rihanna looks like she is wearing a large statement solitaire diamond ring,” said pro-jeweller Kyron Keogh of the UK’s ROX Diamonds & Thrills for Marie Claire. “It looks like a brilliant white, round diamond that is 8 carats mounted on a chunky gold band. Based on this, I would predict that the ring is worth £700,000 [$924,000].”

According to the expert, the solitaire style “is definitely having a moment.”

Keogh, a co-founder at ROX, says the company has seen “sales double of larger solitaires over the last year.”

“The solitaire style shows off the diamond to its full potential throwing light into the diamond, giving it superior sparkle and scintillation, which is why so many celebs have been spotted wearing them,” he detailed. “The chunky gold band has also been spotted on celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, which is reflective of both her and Rihanna’s bold fashion sense.”

Many fans love Rihanna because she always seems to prioritize doing things her way and in her own time.

If there is an engagement, she’ll likely share the news with us when she’s good and ready.

Regardless, it’s no secret she currently has “Love on the Brain.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Yes, We Can See Rihanna Being A ‘Psycho’ Protective Mother And Looking GoodT In The Process”