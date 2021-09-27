MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show is receiving backlash once again following the release of its latest installment.

After the premiere of the third annual lingerie fashion show on Sept. 24 via Amazon Prime Video, viewers threw shade at the intricately braided hairstyles Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski rocked during their special appearances. Since both women are non-Black, the hairstyles were deemed culturally appropriative.

In a TikTok recapping the show, user @worst.western shared a clip of Ratajkowski’s braids during the model’s special appearance while a voiceover said, “Mad ethnic right now.” Then, when a clip of Hudgens from the show played, the user said with a laugh, “I’m not even going to say anything because I know what’s going to be said” — referencing back in 2016 when the former Disney Channel actress was dragged online for posting a photo of herself wearing a box braid lace front wig on Snapchat.

In the comments of @worst.western’s TikTok, people said things like:

“Rihanna loves to put non-Black girls in braids skkskd,” “A few questionable choices were made but okay ms fenty,” “Duuuh you can wear braids… just wear the ones that are specific to YOUR culture,” and “I know people won’t agree but Rihanna is preformative for a profit. She’s not genuinely progressive in my opinion.”

On the flip side, one user came to RiRi’s defense by expressing, “Y’all are so sensitive ITS JUST BRAIDS!! They look good.”

When another user said, “Rihanna is an educated woman. Braids are cultural to more that just the African culture! When will people realize this,” the creator of the TikTok clapped back with, “I personally feel a way about it, and will change my mind the day I can go to a job interview/work with cornrows and bamboo earrings.”

Enough said. See the viral TikTok that helped spark the conversation down below.

