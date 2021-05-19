MadameNoire Featured Video

Recently being named GQ’s “Prettiest Man Alive,” rapper A$AP Rocky opened up to the outlet about his romantic relationship with Rihanna, who he called “the love of my life.”

Regarding Rocky’s vibe when Rihanna came up during their interview, GQ’s reporter noted that the rapper started “beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite.” Referring to her as “my lady,” Rocky said that his relationship with Rihanna in particular was far more enjoyable than his days as one of the industry’s most handsome eligible bachelors.

“So much better,” he said of his love life now that Rihanna is his girlfriend. He emphasized, “so much better when you got ‘the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones — I think when you know, you know. She’s ‘the One.'”

Later in the piece, the “Wild For The Night” rapper shared that he and Rihanna rented out a tour bus and took a cross-country road trip together amidst the pandemic. He said the experience gave him the chance to become more in tune with himself while also spending time with her and experimenting with designing, dying, and sewing his own clothing. As he shared, he additionally worked on new music.

If you didn’t know, the two musicians previously toured together when the rapper opened for Rihanna back in 2013 for her Diamonds World Tour. Speaking on how the singer responded to the new music he was creating this past summer while the two of them were on the road, Rocky said, “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It’s just a different point of view.”

What’s more is that when discussing the possibility of being a father one day, Rocky said that “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.” He added, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkable overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

