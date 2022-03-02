MadameNoire Featured Video

Like everything Rihanna does — the singer’s pregnancy style is iconic and on her own terms.

Earlier this week, the Fenty Beauty mogul stepped out for Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week with a look that was the moment — as per her usual.

The “Love on the Brain” singer, who’s expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, wore a lacy and sheer black lingerie look.

Riri paired the negligee-inspired ensemble with a black leather jacket, black patent leather knee-high boots and a mix of silver jewelry, including layered two low-line necklaces and one choker.

The outfit falls in line with many the musician’s rocked since publicly announcing her pregnancy in January, as it has her burgeoning baby bump on display.

It also emphasizes Rihanna’s affinity towards her signature sexy and versatile style, even as an expectant mother.

Her pregnancy outfits prove the essence of one’s fashion sense doesn’t have to change because they’ve got a baby on the way. It just has to become more strategic.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” RiRi said of her pregnancy style thus far at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” the style icon added.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she continued. “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b****.”

RiRi’s influence continues to make its mark — we can’t wait to see what looks come next!

