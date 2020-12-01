Madamenoire Featured Video

It’s been said that friends make the best lovers, and this might ring especially true for Rihanna and her longtime friend, A$AP Rocky.

According to a report by People, the pair are said to be dating. This report comes on the heels of another report from Page Six in which sources claimed that the pair were spotted Saturday night at the Beatrice Inn in New York City with a group of friends.

This isn’t the first time that an outlet has suggested that a romance is blooming between the recording artists. Back in January, The Sun reported that the two were dating just days after news broke that RiRi had split from ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

The reports initially began to circulate after the two were spotted in Manhattan together at the start of 2020.

“They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York,” a source told the publication. “However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.”

The source went on to say that the two were just taking things slowly and enjoying the companionship.

“They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days,” said the insider. “It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly-single girl having fun.”

In July, Rihanna featured Rocky in a Fenty Skin campaign. Their friendship dates back to 2013 when the “F—in Problems” rapper opened for her during the Diamonds World Tour. They also attended a Louis Vuitton fashion show together in 2018.

Rocky’s most notable relationship was the one he shared with now-married supermodel Chanel Iman. He has also been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, and Iggy Azalea. So far, Rihana has yet to confirm her reported courtship with Rocky, but time will tell.